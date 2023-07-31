Hasbro’s Transformers Games Lost by Activision, Says Company

Hasbro, the toy company behind the popular Transformer franchise, claims that Activision has lost the Xbox 360/PS3-era Transformers games. Released in 2010 and 2012, Transformers: War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron were well-received third-person shooters that told their own stories about the origins of characters like Megatron and Optimus Prime. These games featured combat and the ability to transform into vehicles. However, in 2018, the Activision-published Transformers games were removed from digital stores, making them difficult to acquire and play.

Hasbro hopes to change that and suggests that the games would be a perfect fit for Xbox Game Pass. In an interview with Transformers World 2005, Hasbro discussed its new line of video game-inspired Transformers action figures, some of which are based on designs from the Cybertron games. Hasbro expressed disappointment over the lost games and mentioned that Activision is unsure of their location within its building.

Hasbro expressed its desire for Xbox’s merger with Activision to lead to the rediscovery of these games. It believes that the games should be made available again for people to play. Interestingly, Hasbro’s toy designers working on the Gamer Edition figures faced difficulties due to Activision’s lack of organization. They had to load up the games on their original platforms to find specific details they wanted to recreate for the toys.

It remains unknown what caused the games to be lost or if they will ever be found. Activision has yet to respond to inquiries about the current status of the Transformers games. Hasbro, on the other hand, remains hopeful that these beloved games will eventually make a comeback.