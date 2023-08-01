Hasbro Unable to Put Older Transformers Games on Xbox Game Pass Due to Activision’s Missing Files

Hasbro, the company responsible for the popular Transformers franchise, has expressed a desire to make its older Transformers video games available on Xbox Game Pass. However, it faces a significant obstacle as Activision, the developer and publisher of these games, is unsure about the whereabouts of the game files.

Over the years, Activision and its subsidiaries have created and released numerous Transformers games, including the well-received titles Transformers: Fall of Cybertron and Transformers: Devastation. Currently, a new game for the franchise called Transformers: Reactivate is being developed by Splash Damage, known for their work on Brink.

Unfortunately, for those hoping to revisit the older titles before the release of Transformers: Reactivate, obtaining copies of these games has proven to be a challenge. The games from the PS4/Xbox One era are already difficult and expensive to find, and the situation worsens for older titles.

Acknowledging the demand from Transformers fans for access to the older games, a Hasbro spokesperson revealed in an interview with fansite Transformer World 2005 that the company is aware of the enthusiasts’ desire. However, at present, there are no plans for a re-release. The spokesperson mentioned that the games would be a straightforward addition to Xbox Game Pass, but Activision currently lacks knowledge of the specific hard drives containing the game files, complicating their availability.

The Hasbro spokesperson expressed frustration, stating that when companies are acquired or merged, items can get lost. They expressed optimism that once Microsoft’s acquisition deal with Activision Blizzard is finalized, the company will thoroughly search their archives and hard drives to locate the missing games. Hasbro does possess some assets from the games, which were utilized in the creation of a new line of Transformers based on the game designs. These assets were readily available for Fall of Cybertron, but for War For Cybertron, Hasbro had to extract files themselves as Activision could not find them, instead sending concept art, which was not what Hasbro needed.

Transformers fans eager to play Activision’s older games will have to wait and hope that these titles resurface once Microsoft’s acquisition of the company concludes.