Hasbro Working on Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Dungeons & Dragons

Hasbro, the entertainment company behind popular franchises like Transformers, G.I. Joe, and My Little Pony, is reportedly working on incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into the beloved role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Hasbro is said to be partnering with Italian gaming company Xplored to implement AI tools that will generate adventures and respond to player decisions in real-time.

Xplored, founded in 2008, has developed the Teburu gaming platform, which aims to merge tabletop gaming and AI technology. The collaboration between Hasbro and Xplored will enhance the storytelling, game mechanics, and player experience of Dungeons & Dragons by adding multimedia content and digital capabilities while preserving the face-to-face interaction and tactile elements of the traditional board game.

Interestingly, this move by Hasbro contradicts recent actions by other major players in the Dungeons & Dragons industry. OneBookShelf, the company that operates the popular DriveThruRPG marketplace and the Dungeons & Dragons-themed Dungeon Masters Guild, recently updated its AI policies, announcing that it will not accept content primarily written by AI. The decision was made to prioritize human creative input over AI-generated content.

Although the use of AI in tabletop games is still relatively new, it has garnered attention and faced some resistance from the gaming community. Developers like Cyan Worlds have faced backlash from users who feel that the inclusion of AI in game development is a betrayal. However, other game developers, such as those behind Discord-based roleplaying game Alchemy: Battle for Ankhos, see AI-generated art and chatbots as valuable tools for smaller game developers to bring their creative visions to life without relying on extensive resources.

Hasbro’s foray into incorporating AI into Dungeons & Dragons aligns with the wider trend in the gaming industry, where major companies like Blizzard Entertainment, Roblox, Square Enix, and Ubisoft are exploring AI’s potential. While there may be pushback against AI in games due to copyright and ownership concerns, the use of AI in game design continues to evolve and be embraced by developers seeking innovative solutions and enhanced gameplay experiences.