Hasbro Apologizes for Misinformation about Activision’s Transformers Games

Hasbro has issued an apology for spreading incorrect information about Activision’s Transformers games. In an interview with Transformers World, a member of the Hasbro team claimed that Activision had lost the hard drives containing these games, resulting in their absence from Xbox Game Pass.

However, Hasbro has now clarified that these comments were made in error. They apologized to Activision and expressed regret for any confusion caused. Hasbro stated that Activision has been a great partner, and they look forward to future collaborations.

Currently, several Transformers games published by Activision, including Transformers: Devastation, Transformers: Fall of Cybertron, Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark, and Transformers: War for Cybertron, are not available for digital purchase.

Despite the misinformation, fans of the Transformers franchise can still hope for exciting developments. Hasbro mentioned its desire for Microsoft, through Xbox Game Studios, to revive Activision’s old Transformers games on Xbox Game Pass. This raises the possibility of these beloved games being added to the subscription service in the future.

While the fate of Activision’s Transformers games remains uncertain, the apology from Hasbro emphasizes the importance of accurate information and collaboration within the gaming industry. As fans eagerly await further updates, they can rest assured that Activision and Hasbro will continue to work together to deliver thrilling Transformers experiences.