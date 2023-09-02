The Mystery of Huawei’s Surprise Smartphone Launch

The recent surprise launch of Huawei’s latest high-end smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, has left the tech community guessing about its specifications and capabilities. The Chinese tech giant, which has faced heavy restrictions from the US government, released the phone for sale without any prior advertising, sparking widespread speculation about its features, particularly whether it is 5G capable.

The significance of this launch lies in Huawei’s ongoing struggle to regain its position as a leader in the smartphone industry. Due to US restrictions, the company has faced limited access to chipmaking tools needed for advanced handset models. However, Huawei has been working on developing its own semiconductor design tools and has reportedly partnered with China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC) for chipmaking. If the Mate 60 Pro indeed contains Huawei’s own 5G chips, it would signify a significant advancement in its capabilities and a setback for US efforts to hinder its progress.

While Huawei has not explicitly confirmed whether the Mate 60 Pro is a 5G phone, buyers who have shared tear-down videos and speed tests on social media suggest that the phone is capable of download speeds exceeding those of top-line 5G phones. The smartphone features a Kirin 9000s processor from Huawei’s HiSilicon chip division, which is believed to utilize technology from SMIC. However, the production process for a phone with 7+nm or 5nm processes is expected to be expensive.

The release of the Mate 60 Pro has generated a frenzy on Chinese social media platforms and garnered attention from international tear-down firms. The initial batch of the phone quickly sold out, indicating high consumer demand. Huawei’s official stores have stated that new stocks will only be available by mid-September.

As the market eagerly awaits clarification from Huawei on the technology featured in the Mate 60 Pro, the company’s ability to regain its position in the smartphone industry remains uncertain. However, this surprise launch marks a significant move in Huawei’s fight to reclaim its prominence and highlights the ongoing competition between Huawei and the US in the global tech landscape.

