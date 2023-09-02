Alcohol in Harvest Moon 64: A Unique Relationship

Nintendo games are usually known for their family-friendly content, but every now and then, a game like Natsume’s Harvest Moon 64 breaks that mold. While the game is set to be released on Nintendo Switch Online in Japan, its absence from the West may be due to its central mechanic: alcohol. Nintendo has a history of censoring certain content to make its games more palatable for Western audiences, including removing references to alcohol. However, in Harvest Moon 64, alcohol plays a uniquely deep role in the game.

In the game, there is a bar in town where you can spend your money on alcoholic beverages. Surrounded by the townsfolk, you can uncover their deepest worries and desires as they become more open after a few drinks. The connection between the game and alcohol also extends to its mechanics. There is a hidden “tolerance” stat that determines your ability to outdrink the village residents at the New Year’s Eve celebration. By winning a drink-off, you earn higher affection from the townspeople.

Alcohol is also crucial to the game’s longest side quest, which involves restoring a vineyard. The vineyard has struggled to produce quality grapes, and the family who runs it sees their failure reflected in the barren branches of a dead tree. Completing this side quest involves awakening a spirit, known as the Goddess of Wine, who can restore the vineyard and bring hope to the family.

Despite Nintendo’s history of censoring alcohol-related content, Harvest Moon 64 not only survived the localization process but also embraces alcohol as a central component of its community and storytelling. It explores the role of alcohol in social interactions and personal growth, offering a unique and nuanced perspective on a sensitive topic.

