CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Footage of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions leaked online

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
Footage of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions leaked online

Footage of the upcoming game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has recently surfaced online. The authenticity of the footage has been verified by VGC, although they have chosen not to share the video as it was captured in violation of the closed test’s non-disclosure agreement.

The leaked footage, which was briefly available on YouTube before being taken down by Warner Bros. Games, showcases gameplay that suggests players will have the option to either create their own character or play as various characters from the Harry Potter series, such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, and Cho Chang.

This is a notable addition as Quidditch was absent from the previously released game Hogwarts Legacy, where players could only experience broom flight and the Quidditch pitch as part of the environment.

Quidditch Champions is advertised as a complete standalone Quidditch experience, offering players the opportunity to engage in the sport and other related broomstick adventures with friends in a competitive multiplayer setting.

The game has been in development for several years by Unbroken Studios based in Los Angeles. The studio, employing approximately 100 staff members, has previously worked on games such as the mobile multiplayer shooter Fantastic Plastic Squad and the PC battle royale game Fractured Lands. Additionally, they are currently involved in the development of the console versions of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

No official release date for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has been announced at this time.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Remnant 2 Surpasses One Million Units Sold in First Four Days

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Discord to Bring Xbox Game Streaming to its Platform

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Anita Sarkeesian Announces Closure of Feminist Frequency after 15 Years

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Remnant 2 Surpasses One Million Units Sold in First Four Days

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Role of Telecommunications in South Korea’s Smart Home Boom

Aug 2, 2023 0 Comments
News

Generative AI and its Impact on Work and Industries

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Future of Vendor Management: How AI is Reshaping the Industry

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments