Footage of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions leaked online

Footage of the upcoming game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has recently surfaced online. The authenticity of the footage has been verified by VGC, although they have chosen not to share the video as it was captured in violation of the closed test’s non-disclosure agreement.

The leaked footage, which was briefly available on YouTube before being taken down by Warner Bros. Games, showcases gameplay that suggests players will have the option to either create their own character or play as various characters from the Harry Potter series, such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, and Cho Chang.

This is a notable addition as Quidditch was absent from the previously released game Hogwarts Legacy, where players could only experience broom flight and the Quidditch pitch as part of the environment.

Quidditch Champions is advertised as a complete standalone Quidditch experience, offering players the opportunity to engage in the sport and other related broomstick adventures with friends in a competitive multiplayer setting.

The game has been in development for several years by Unbroken Studios based in Los Angeles. The studio, employing approximately 100 staff members, has previously worked on games such as the mobile multiplayer shooter Fantastic Plastic Squad and the PC battle royale game Fractured Lands. Additionally, they are currently involved in the development of the console versions of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

No official release date for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has been announced at this time.