The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 50 Year Anniversary

The film you are about to see tells the tragic story of five youths, including Sally Hardesty and her disabled brother, Franklin. Their idyllic summer drive turned into a nightmare when they encountered a group of deranged individuals. Little did they know that this day would lead to the discovery of one of the most shocking crimes in American history – The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Narrated by John Larroquette, the opening sequence of the film sets the tone with its ominous atmosphere. It all takes place on August 18, 1973, marking today as the 50-year anniversary of that fictional day of terror. This event remains one of the most horrifying in the genre’s history.

To celebrate this milestone, fans can immerse themselves in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: The Video Game, released today. Brandon Trush, in his 4-star review for Bloody Disgusting, praises the game’s faithfulness to the source material and its seamless transition into an asymmetrical horror setting. The game offers a variety of gameplay options, skill trees, and a progression system for an engaging experience.

Another way to celebrate is by streaming the original 1974 horror classic on SCREAMBOX. The all-horror streaming service recently added The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to its library, allowing viewers to relive the terror of Tobe Hooper’s masterpiece. Despite the numerous sequels that followed, none have matched the raw power and true terror of Hooper’s vision.

As you commemorate the 50-year anniversary of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, consider indulging in the video game adaptation and streaming the original film. Join the horror community in honoring this timeless and terrifying piece of cinema.