Overture Life CEO Aims to Improve IVF Success Rates Through Automation

Hans Gangeskar, the CEO of Overture Life, a biotechnology research startup, is on a mission to revolutionize the field of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) through automation. The company aims to develop technologies that can automate the complex processes involved in assisted reproductive technology (ART), with the ultimate goal of improving pregnancy outcomes and making fertility treatments more accessible and affordable.

Gangeskar believes that declining fertility rates can be attributed, in part, to the high cost of IVF. Many women feel they cannot afford to have a baby during their fertile years, and by the time they feel financially stable, they may no longer be fertile. Overture Life aims to address this issue by improving the success rates and reducing the cost of IVF. By doing so, they hope to make a significant impact on the declining fertility rates.

One of the main ways Overture Life plans to achieve this is through the automation of IVF procedures. By standardizing protocols and eliminating inter-operator variability, the company aims to improve the consistency and reproducibility of outcomes across embryology labs. Currently, the skillset of individual operators and the conditions on the day of the procedure can heavily influence biological outcomes. Automation can eliminate these factors and raise the bar for success rates across the industry.

Overture Life has developed proprietary systems that ensure the reproducibility of protocols, leveling the industry to the gold standard. Their automated protocol, known as DaVitri, is set to launch in the US market. DaVitri not only increases embryologists’ capacity by 3-4 times but also improves survival rates compared to the manual process. In recent clinical trials, DaVitri outperformed the industry’s average survival rates of 90-95%.

In the next 12 months, Overture’s focus is on launching DaVitri and expanding its reach in the US market. However, Gangeskar promises that there will be more exciting announcements from the company in the near future.

Sources: Overture Life CEO, Hans Gangeskar