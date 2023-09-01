Volvo and Polestar Introduce Dual-Screen Apple Maps Display for Infotainment Systems

Volvo and Polestar have recently unveiled updates to their infotainment systems that support dual-screen displays of Apple Maps through CarPlay. This innovative feature allows for a supplementary Apple Maps view to appear on a separate screen in the driver display, providing a full map view that includes the vehicle’s position, route, traffic lights, surrounding streets, points of interest, and more.

The driver display Apple Maps screen is only active when there is a navigation route running in CarPlay. While it doesn’t show visual text prompts, distance to the next turn, or lane guidance, Siri voice prompts and the visual representation of the route help drivers stay on course. The addition of Apple Maps in the driver display frees up the main infotainment screen for other functions, such as using other CarPlay apps or the native infotainment system.

Volvo is known for its portrait infotainment screens, typically measuring 9 inches diagonally, which adapt to the portrait aspect ratio of CarPlay on the main screen. The CarPlay Dashboard view in portrait orientation provides a spacious and visually appealing layout, with the Maps app taking up the full width at the top and allowing room for generously sized tiles from other apps below.

In addition to Apple Maps, Volvo’s infotainment system is powered by Android Automotive from Google. This integration allows for built-in Google Maps support, complete with upcoming turn prompts and lane guidance. Users also have access to the Google Play Store to install additional Android apps directly on their vehicle’s system.

While the overall look of Volvo’s infotainment system has received mixed reviews, the main home screen offers quick access to frequently used functions. However, some users have criticized the software climate controls on the main infotainment screen, suggesting that hardware buttons or knobs for temperature adjustments would be more convenient.

Currently, CarPlay in Volvo vehicles is only available through a wired connection. Nevertheless, wireless CarPlay will be introduced in the upcoming EX90 and EX30 models. There have also been rumors of a future software update to enable wireless CarPlay in existing models.

Overall, Volvo and Polestar’s integration of dual-screen Apple Maps displays in their infotainment systems offers a convenient and versatile navigation option for drivers, allowing them to easily access maps and route guidance while utilizing other CarPlay apps on the main screen.

