Introducing Shimano’s New GRX RX820 Groupset: A Closer Look at the Weight

Shimano has finally added a 12th cassette sprocket to its top-tier gravel groupset, the GRX RX820. While the groupset remains mechanical for now, the addition of the 12th sprocket and an extended gear range brings it closer in competition to SRAM and Campagnolo’s gravel groupsets.

In this article, we will be focusing on the weight of the new Shimano GRX RX820 groupset. Before Liam Cahill reviewed the groupset, each component was weighed to determine their actual weight.

The GRX RX820 groupset offers various configurations, including single and double chainring options. It is available in three configurations: Unbeatable, Undroppable, and Unstoppable. The 1x groupset features a 10t smallest cog, with a choice of 10-45t and 10-51t cassettes. The RX22-GS and SGS derailleur cages are interchangeable. Additionally, the second-level GRX RX610 has also moved to a 12-speed setup in both 1x and 2x configurations.

The weight of the GRX RX820 shifters was determined by weighing a pair of the 1×12 ST levers. The left shifter weighs 298g, while the right weighs 232g. The ergonomics of the brake lever and bracket are designed to be gravel-specific and work well with flared gravel handlebars. The anti-slip coating on the brake lever, borrowed from Shimano’s fishing rods, aids grip in wet weather. The claimed weight of the shifters is 511g, but the actual weight is slightly higher at 530g.

In terms of the crankset, the GRX RX820-1, which features a single 40T chainring, weighs 646g. It incorporates Shimano’s Hollowtech II technology. Other chainring options include a 42T for the 1x drivetrain and a 48/31T configuration for the 2x drivetrain. The claimed weight of the crankset is 655g, but the actual weight is 646g.

Overall, Shimano’s new GRX RX820 groupset offers a competitive option for gravel riders, with a focus on weight, gear range, and performance.

