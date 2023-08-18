Vision Pro at Apple Park

There are a few Apple Vision Pro headsets out in the wild, and recently we had the opportunity to use one. This headset has been the subject of rumors for about five years, and the release of ARKit further hinted at its arrival.

During WWDC, we were given a brief demo of the Apple Vision Pro. Thanks to a fan of AppleInsider, we were able to spend about two hours with a unit. Although we couldn’t take pictures, we can provide a description of our experience.

Having previously used the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus headsets, and Microsoft’s HoloLens, the Apple Vision Pro resembles the HoloLens in terms of intent, pricing, and use cases.

The design of the Apple Vision Pro showcases Apple’s ethos. It utilizes fabric similar to that found on AirPods Max ear pads and features a curved glass engineered precisely for the cameras and infrared projectors beneath it.

Setting up the headset was straightforward, with the majority of the onboarding process being handled by the iPhone. Additionally, a vertical head movement scan was used to customize spatial audio based on the user’s ears.

While we were unable to test-fit lenses due to lack of availability, it was evident where the lenses would magnetically attach within the headset. It would be beneficial for Apple to disclose the cost of the Vision Pro as well as whether special lenses will be available for users with specific vision issues.

In terms of field of view, the Apple Vision Pro offers a wider vertical field than any other headset we have used. It also provides a more natural eye movement experience compared to the HoloLens, allowing users to look up slightly without necessitating a full head movement.

One of our initial concerns was how well the Vision Pro would pass through surroundings to the user. We can confirm that it handles this well, providing clear and crisp images most of the time. However, there may be some loss of clarity in shadowed areas or when lighting conditions change abruptly.

Regarding brightness, the internal screens match the ambient light when in a room. This eliminates the need for pupil adjustment upon removing the headset. However, if the room is brightly lit, the screens become dimmer, and a brief period of pupillary adjustment is required when transitioning to direct sunlight.

EyeSight, the feature where the user’s eyes are projected on the outside of the device, was not available for testing. The main interface of the Apple Vision Pro relies on eye tracking and gestures, which the device accurately detects using infrared projection.

Looking ahead, we see potential for increased accessibility with the use of eye tracking and gesture controls. Apple has been training users on these controls for some time, and we anticipate further improvements in the future.

With more information yet to be revealed, including pricing and lens options, it is clear that the Apple Vision Pro represents a significant step forward in the world of augmented reality headsets.