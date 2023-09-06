The EPOS EXPAND Vision 1: A Portable 4K Webcam for Professional Video Conferencing

The EPOS EXPAND Vision 1 is a compact 4K personal webcam designed specifically for video conferencing. While most laptops come with built-in cameras and microphones that are suitable for casual video calls, the quality may fall short when it comes to hosting important meetings or virtual presentations. The Expand Vision 1, developed by Epos Australia, addresses this issue by providing professional-level video and audio capture.

This webcam, drawing on Epos’ expertise in audio technology, is primarily targeted towards corporate use. However, with the rise of remote work, it is also affordable enough to have a place in home offices. The package includes a pocket-sized protective case, the webcam itself, and a 1.2m USB 3.0 Type-C cable. A quickstart guide is also included, directing users to the Epos website for more information.

Measuring just 43mm x 58mm x 29mm, the webcam is impressively small. It features an integrated monitor mount that folds away neatly when not in use, and a dial on top that controls the mechanical privacy shutter. The device is equipped with a seven-element low-distortion lens, offering a field of view of 90° (horizontal), 56° (vertical), and 95° (diagonal). There are also two omnidirectional microphones with a pickup range of 3m, featuring noise and echo cancellation.

The Expand Vision 1 is designed to be mounted directly on a monitor screen, with rubber grips ensuring a secure fit. However, it lacks adjustability, so it’s worth noting that it cannot be rotated up and down or side to side. If using it on a larger monitor or at an angle, it can be placed on a table using the mount. The cable, though quite thick and inflexible, can be bent into shape to prevent the camera from moving.

The webcam’s video quality is exceptional, even in low light conditions when set to 4K resolution. There is no noticeable lag or grain in the footage. Although it lacks tracking capabilities, the Epos Connect app offers some positioning functions. The microphone is suitable for capturing voices, and the audio playback is clear and crisp.

The Expand Vision 1 is certified for use with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Unify, making it compatible with popular video conferencing platforms. It can also be used for streaming, as it worked seamlessly with MS Teams and StreamLabs desktop.

In conclusion, the EPOS EXPAND Vision 1 is a compact and portable webcam that delivers professional-level video and audio quality. Its small size and protective case make it ideal for travel. Although it may lack certain features, it boasts impressive performance for its convenience and affordability.

