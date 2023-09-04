The Aspera AS8 is an Australian budget smartphone powered by Android 13 Go Edition. Designed to provide excellent value for money, this mint-colored handset offers a range of features that exceed expectations for a device in its price range.

One of the standout qualities of the AS8 is its build quality. Unlike many budget smartphones, it doesn’t feel cheap or flimsy. It has a solid construction that gives it a premium look and feel. The back of the case, while plasticky, is cleverly disguised by the included gel cover. Additionally, the phone comes with a factory-fitted screen protector, adding an extra layer of protection.

In terms of hardware, the AS8 delivers impressive specifications for its price point. It features a SC9863A1 octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Additionally, the phone supports expandable storage of up to 128GB via a MicroSD card. This allows users to store a considerable amount of photos, videos, and other files without worrying about running out of space.

Connectivity options on the AS8 are comprehensive, including a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G and 3G mobile data, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, and even a built-in FM radio. The inclusion of a USB Type-C port is a welcome feature, as it allows for faster charging and data transfer compared to older USB standards.

The camera capabilities of the AS8 are also noteworthy. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and 8-megapixel and 0.0-megapixel cameras at the rear. The camera offers various shooting modes, including panoramic shots and portrait settings. Video recording is available at 1080p, 720p, and 480p, with the option to shoot timelapse videos. The image and video quality are surprisingly good for a budget phone, especially when utilizing the comprehensive settings available.

The 6.3-inch HD+ IPS display of the AS8 boasts an 18:9 aspect ratio. While there may be slight vignetting around the edges on a white screen, the overall image is crisp and clear. Watching movies on the phone, even without external speakers, is a pleasant experience.

The AS8 runs on Google’s Android 13 Go Edition, a slightly stripped-down version of the operating system designed for devices with lower memory specifications. While it may be slightly slower compared to high-end smartphones, the user experience remains smooth and seamless. The device can handle essential apps without any issues and functions well as a reliable phone.

With its competitive price point and impressive features, the Aspera AS8 is an excellent choice for those on a budget or seeking a reliable smartphone without breaking the bank. Its durability and robust construction also make it a suitable option as a first phone for children. Google’s parental restrictions can be utilized to ensure a safe and controlled user experience.

In conclusion, if you’re in the market for a budget smartphone that doesn’t compromise on quality, the Aspera AS8 is definitely worth considering.

Sources: Aspera AS8 product information