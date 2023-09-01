SharePlay Support for Apple Music Comes to CarPlay in iOS 17

One of the exciting new features in iOS 17 for CarPlay users is the addition of SharePlay support for Apple Music. Instead of just one person controlling the music, SharePlay allows anyone in the car to contribute and control what’s playing via Apple Music. This feature is set to make road trips more engaging and fun.

Initiating a SharePlay session in CarPlay is a simple process. On the Apple Music Now Playing screen, there is a new SharePlay icon in the upper-right corner. Tapping on this icon will bring up a QR code that others can scan. Once someone scans the QR code, you will receive a pop-up notification indicating that someone wants to join your SharePlay session.

Once you accept the request, the other person can control the music via Apple Music, even if they don’t have an Apple Music subscription themselves. They can add songs to the queue, see what is currently playing, and play or pause content.

Interestingly, SharePlay can be used remotely as well. In the case of the author, they tested SharePlay with someone who was not in the car but was able to join the SharePlay session from home in a different state. This unintended use case allows for remote listening parties via CarPlay, adding another layer of enjoyment to the feature.

To initiate SharePlay with someone in the car, they can simply scan the QR code displayed on the CarPlay screen. If they are not physically present, the QR code can be shared via messaging apps like iMessage. The recipient can then open the code in Apple Music and join the SharePlay session.

While some may be hesitant about giving others in the car control over the music, SharePlay promises to enhance road trips and make them more interactive. The ability to have remote listening parties with CarPlay opens up new possibilities for sharing music and creating memorable experiences.

Currently, iOS 17 is available in developer beta testing, with a public beta expected to be released in July. The official release of iOS 17 is scheduled for September.

