CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Hana Bank Partners with BitGo to Enter the Digital Asset Custody Sector

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
Hana Bank Partners with BitGo to Enter the Digital Asset Custody Sector

Hana Bank, one of South Korea’s leading banks, has signed a strategic business agreement with BitGo, a global digital asset custody and security company based in Palo Alto, California. The partnership was announced at the Korea Blockchain Week conference held in Seoul.

Under this agreement, Hana Bank and BitGo will collaborate in the digital asset custody (DAC) sector. BitGo, which was established in 2013, offers a range of digital financial infrastructure services including wallet solutions, custody, staking, and trading. The company is accredited by regulators in the United States, Switzerland, and Germany, and currently serves around 1,500 organizations in 50 countries.

The strategic partnership between Hana Bank and BitGo aims to leverage BitGo’s expertise in DAC technology and security solutions with Hana Bank’s knowledge in financial services, security, and compliance. The two companies will explore joint equity investment opportunities, consider setting up a joint venture, and work towards enhancing trust and consumer protection in South Korea’s digital asset market.

Hana Bank believes that this partnership will contribute to the development and growth of the DAC sector in South Korea. By collaborating with global partners like BitGo, the bank aims to raise trust and ensure consumer protection in the domestic digital asset market.

BitGo’s CEO and co-founder, Mike Belshe, expressed his company’s commitment to using its full capacity to improve transparency and safety in the South Korean digital asset industry through this partnership with Hana Bank.

Overall, Hana Bank’s partnership with BitGo indicates a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the digital asset custody sector and capitalize on the growing demand for secure digital asset management in South Korea.

Sources:
– [source article’s author and email address]
– BitGo website (bitgo.com)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Two Huge Games Launching on the Same Day: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Creating an Effective Funnel Strategy for Financial Advisors

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

The Importance of BGMI Redeem Codes for Enhancing Gameplay in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Two Huge Games Launching on the Same Day: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Creating an Effective Funnel Strategy for Financial Advisors

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Low-Impact HIIT Workouts: Get Your Heart Pumping on the Elliptical

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The Importance of BGMI Redeem Codes for Enhancing Gameplay in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments