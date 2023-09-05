Hana Bank Announces Partnership with BitGo to Strengthen Domestic Digital Asset Market

South Korea’s Hana Bank has announced a strategic business agreement with global digital asset custodian BitGo during the “Korea Blockchain Week” conference. This partnership aims to enhance trust and consumer protection in the domestic digital asset market.

Under the agreement, Hana Bank will leverage BitGo’s security solutions and digital asset custody technology, while providing financial service expertise, security, and compliance capabilities. The two companies will also explore joint equity investments for a potential joint venture corporation.

The CEO and co-founder of BitGo, Mike Belsey, emphasized the commitment to improving transparency and safety within the Korean digital asset industry through this partnership.

This announcement comes in the backdrop of increased regulatory measures in South Korea. The Korea Federation of Banks will mandate that cryptocurrency exchanges with real-name accounts maintain a minimum reserve fund starting in September. Additionally, South Korea is intensifying efforts to curb North Korea’s use of cryptocurrencies for illicit activities.

In July, South Korean financial authorities also signaled their intent to regulate distributed ledgers legally. They announced implementing investor protection measures through an amendment to the Token Securities Offering (STO) bill.

This partnership between Hana Bank and BitGo is expected to strengthen the domestic digital asset market and promote trust and consumer protection. By leveraging BitGo’s security solutions and Hana Bank’s financial service expertise, this collaboration aims to enhance the safety and transparency of digital asset transactions in South Korea.

