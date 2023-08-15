Hammerwatch 2: A Fun and Accessible Isometric RPG

Hammerwatch 2, a multiplayer isometric RPG, has been released today. It offers a hack-and-slash style of gameplay that becomes more complex as you progress. The pixel art in the game is adorable and adds a cute miniature feel to everything. The game is easy to get the hang of, although there are some minor issues. However, it serves as a great way to reintegrate oneself into society after a long day.

The game begins with the premise that you have already defeated a giant evil dragon as part of a quest to restore King Roland to power. As you explore the castle that you have just destroyed, you can see the tail of the red dragon sticking out from the rubble, reminiscent of The Wizard of Oz. The game allows for mod support and level editing for those who want to customize their experience.

Similar to Baldur’s Gate 3, I chose to play as a ranger in Hammerwatch 2. The combat mechanics involve using stamina to shoot arrows and having a melee attack mapped to another mouse button. Spells can be equipped to a hotkey. I have struggled with the inventory management in the game, but it hasn’t posed a significant barrier yet because health regenerates.

In Hammerwatch 2, there are quests given by villagers, ranging from killing wolves to finding their hand-drawn murals. While fighting pirates may seem simple, they can be challenging due to their numbers and cannons. However, you can strategize by using environmental factors like exploding barrels. Additionally, there’s a cave dweller who wants you to collect pirate memorabilia, adding a unique side quest.

Overall, Hammerwatch 2 strikes a balance between keeping players engaged while offering accessible gameplay. The game allows for different levels of complexity depending on how deeply players want to engage with its mechanics. Whether you prefer a straightforward “fire arrows until things fall over” approach or you want to explore more intricate strategies by teaming up with other players, the game accommodates different playstyles.