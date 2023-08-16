Hammerwatch II, a cooperative hack and slasher game, has been released today on PC and is expected to be available on PS5 and PS4 later this year. Inspired by games like Baldur’s Gate and Pillars of Eternity, Hammerwatch II offers a quicker pace and a heavier focus on four-player co-op.

Players can choose from five distinct classes, including Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Wizard, and Warlock. With a customizable character, players are able to explore a massive open world. The objective is to help King Roland fend off Blight the Horrible and his dragon army, along with various monstrous beasts and a legion of the undead.

The combat in Hammerwatch II is both fun and frenetic, with each class having unique skills and abilities to unlock. The game’s stunning visuals add to the overall experience, making it visually appealing.

Whether Hammerwatch II is a suitable choice for players seeking a colorful alternative in the hack and slash genre is open for discussion. What are your thoughts on Hammerwatch II? Let us know in the comments below.