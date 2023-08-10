CityLife

Gabriel Botha

Aug 10, 2023
An update for Halo Infinite has been released, bringing several new features and improvements to the game. One of the notable changes is the ability to switch off Personal AI chatter in multiplayer matches. Players who find the AI’s comments to be too distracting or unhelpful can now disable them in the audio settings.

In addition to this, the update introduces a new map called Dredge. This map was created in Forge mode and is based on the popular Halo: Reach map, Countdown. However, Dredge has been tweaked and modified to offer a fresh experience for players. It is now available in custom games and matchmaking playlists.

For those who want to delve deeper into Dredge, a dedicated 24/7 playlist featuring different game modes on the new map will be available for the next couple of weeks. This allows players to fully explore and understand the intricacies of the map.

The update also brings improvements to Forge mode, including the addition of dynamic water planes that react to player collision, projectiles, and vehicles. The menus in Forge mode have also been made collapsible for easier navigation.

Other changes and bug fixes have been implemented with this update. Players can now rotate the camera in the death cam, and several tweaks have been made to observer mode, including the ability to hear the in-game announcer.

These updates and improvements reflect the commitment of 343 Industries to deliver a more consistent and engaging experience for players. Earlier this year, the head of live service at 343 Industries acknowledged the challenges they faced in providing new content regularly and promised improvements in the frequency of content releases.

If you are a fan of Halo Infinite, make sure to update your game and enjoy these exciting new features and improvements.

