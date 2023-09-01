Hallmark and Venmo Team Up to Offer Secure Money Gifting with Physical Cards

Hallmark and Venmo have joined forces to provide consumers with a new and secure way to send money through physical cards. The collaboration introduces the Hallmark + Venmo cards, which allow customers to select a card from a new line featuring various occasions, such as birthdays, weddings, and holidays. Each card contains a unique QR code, which the giver scans to add their chosen amount of money before writing a personalized message.

When the recipient opens the card, they can scan the QR code to access the gifted amount, which will be deposited into their own Venmo account. This ensures that only the intended recipient can access the funds. According to Darren Abbott, Hallmark’s Senior VP of Global Product Development and Innovation, this partnership with Venmo offers an innovative and secure method for cash gifting.

Venmo is a popular platform known for enabling users to surprise and delight one another with monetary gifts. Erika Sanchez, VP, and GM at Venmo believes that collaborating with Hallmark not only allows Venmo to enter the physical gifting space but also bridges the gap between generations. The physical cards provide a means for older generations accustomed to giving cash through greeting cards to connect with younger generations who are more familiar with digital platforms.

The new card line, which includes birthday, congratulatory, wedding, holiday, and everyday cards, will be priced at $4.99. They will be available for purchase on Hallmark.com, at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores, and select retailers nationwide.

