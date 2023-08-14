CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Half-Life Opposing Force Sets New Record for Concurrent Players on Steam

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 14, 2023
Half-Life Opposing Force Sets New Record for Concurrent Players on Steam

Half-Life may have left fans waiting for Half-Life 3 for 16 long years, but the game series remains a beloved classic. The recent community event, Half-Life Opposing Force, has now set a new record for the highest number of concurrent players on Steam, proving that the fandom is as strong as ever.

Opposing the Bar, a community event held on August 13, aimed to beat the previous record of 620 players for the Half-Life expansion Opposing Force. The objective was to get as many players as possible to open the game on Steam for at least an hour. The organizers, ‘Radiation Hazard’ and ‘Noclick’, explained that these events are held to bring the community together and celebrate their favorite games.

To set a new record, the goal was to surpass 621 players. The event was a massive success, with the concurrent player count reaching a staggering 5,639. This not only demolished the previous record but also surpassed Opposing the Bar’s stretch goal.

The organizers, NoClick and ‘Lambda Generation’, expressed their excitement and gratitude towards the community for achieving this milestone. ‘Lambda Generation’ even suggested attempting a similar record for the other Half-Life expansion, Blue Shift. Fans can look forward to more community events in the future.

For those who are nostalgic for the classic boomer shooter experience, there are plenty of old games to enjoy. And if you’re curious about the much-anticipated Half-Life 3, you can delve into the speculation surrounding its eventual release.

The Half-Life series has proven that its legacy will never die. Despite the long wait for a new installment, the love and anticipation for the franchise continue to burn brightly among its dedicated fanbase.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Embracer Group’s $2 Billion Partnership Falls Through, Savvy Games Group Identified as Mysterious Partner

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Ubisoft Announces Earlier Release Date for Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Intel Discontinues NUC Lineup and Shifts to Asus

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Embracer Group’s $2 Billion Partnership Falls Through, Savvy Games Group Identified as Mysterious Partner

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Ubisoft Announces Earlier Release Date for Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Rainbow Six Siege Possibly Introducing a Master Chief-Themed Elite Bundle

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Tech Gadgets to Help You Ace the School Year

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments