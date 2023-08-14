Half-Life Opposing Force Sets New Record for Concurrent Players on Steam

Half-Life may have left fans waiting for Half-Life 3 for 16 long years, but the game series remains a beloved classic. The recent community event, Half-Life Opposing Force, has now set a new record for the highest number of concurrent players on Steam, proving that the fandom is as strong as ever.

Opposing the Bar, a community event held on August 13, aimed to beat the previous record of 620 players for the Half-Life expansion Opposing Force. The objective was to get as many players as possible to open the game on Steam for at least an hour. The organizers, ‘Radiation Hazard’ and ‘Noclick’, explained that these events are held to bring the community together and celebrate their favorite games.

To set a new record, the goal was to surpass 621 players. The event was a massive success, with the concurrent player count reaching a staggering 5,639. This not only demolished the previous record but also surpassed Opposing the Bar’s stretch goal.

The organizers, NoClick and ‘Lambda Generation’, expressed their excitement and gratitude towards the community for achieving this milestone. ‘Lambda Generation’ even suggested attempting a similar record for the other Half-Life expansion, Blue Shift. Fans can look forward to more community events in the future.

The Half-Life series has proven that its legacy will never die. Despite the long wait for a new installment, the love and anticipation for the franchise continue to burn brightly among its dedicated fanbase.