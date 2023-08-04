Hades Speedrunner Achieves Impossible 64 Heat Run

A remarkable achievement has recently occurred in the world of Hades gaming. A speedrunner has successfully completed a 64 Heat run on an unmodified and unseeded version of the game, which was previously deemed “impossible” due to the exceedingly low probability of obtaining the necessary combination of powers.

In Hades, players assume the role of Zagreus, the son of the god of the underworld. Zagreus must battle his way through numerous dungeon chambers in an attempt to escape his father’s domain. The game offers various levels of difficulty to cater to players’ preferences, including the ability to increase the Heat level, which significantly raises the challenges and obstacles faced by Zagreus.

The maximum Heat level in the game is 64, resulting in numerous punishing modifications such as increased enemy damage and speed, limited healing, and no revives. Each time Zagreus dies, he must start his escape attempt from the beginning, making the game a roguelike experience. Replaying the game offers a different set of modifiers and power-ups, known as Boons, granted by sympathetic gods and allies, providing variety and enjoyment.

This high-level 64 Heat run proved to be an unprecedented challenge. Certain contractual pacts in the game necessitated specific Boons to be obtained for successful progression. For instance, the Tight Deadline condition imposed time limits within each room, requiring adequate damage-dealing abilities to complete the challenges within the allotted time. The Approval Process condition eliminated the player’s choice of power-ups, relying solely on luck to receive the necessary abilities. The odds of obtaining the required powers were estimated to be as low as 1 in 1,700.

Surprisingly, a Hades speedrunner known as Jade accomplished this extraordinary feat on the first day of attempting the run, within just a few hours. Jade, who has been engaging in high-difficulty runs for two-and-a-half years and has dedicated thousands of hours to the game, didn’t anticipate completing this challenge. The final battle against the boss, Hades, also presented a favorable encounter for Jade.

The achievement is not only a testament to Jade’s exceptional gaming skills but also highlights the combination of luck and determination required to succeed. It showcases the extraordinary efforts of a devoted player striving to overcome incredible odds. Jade expressed gratitude to the Hades speedrunning community for their support and acknowledged the significance of being part of both the community and the game’s history.