Hades Speedrunner Achieves “Impossible” 64 Heat Run

A speedrunner has accomplished an extraordinary feat in the game Hades, by completing a 64 Heat run on an unmodded and unseeded version of the game. This achievement was previously considered “impossible” due to the incredibly low odds of obtaining the necessary combination of powers and the high level of technical skill required.

Hades is a rogue-like game where players control Zagreus, the son of the god of the underworld, as he navigates through dungeon chambers in an attempt to escape his father and hell itself. The game offers varying levels of difficulty, allowing players to tailor their experience based on their skill level and preferences. One way to increase the difficulty is through the Heat level, where additional challenges are imposed on the player.

At maximum Heat level (64), Zagreus faces numerous challenges such as no healing, enemies dealing 100% more damage, and faster enemy movements and attacks. Additionally, Zagreus doesn’t have any revives, making the damage he takes permanent.

The game’s replayability comes from the different modifiers and power-ups, known as Boons, that players receive from various gods and allies throughout each run. However, in a Heat 64 run, specific Boon combinations are required for success, making it extremely challenging.

YouTuber Haelian explained that certain pacts in the game impose restrictions, requiring specific Boons to be obtained in order to progress. For example, the Tight Deadline pact imposes a time limit on each room, necessitating power-ups that deal enough damage within the allotted time. The Approval Process pact removes player choice, leaving the outcome of Boons up to luck.

Despite the immense difficulty, a speedrunner named Jade accomplished the 64 Heat run, obtaining the perfect power-ups and successfully defeating the final boss, Hades. Jade, who has been doing high-difficulty runs in Hades for over two years, completed the challenge within hours of attempting it.

The achievement is not only impressive for the technical skill displayed but also for the combination of luck and determination required. Jade expressed gratitude to the Hades speedrunning community for their support and emphasized the importance of their knowledge and motivation throughout her journey.

This remarkable feat represents not only the personal accomplishment of Jade but also highlights the dedication and collaboration within the Hades speedrunning community.