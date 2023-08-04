CityLife

Youtuber Completes Impossible Hades Challenge on Hardest Setting

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
Youtuber Completes Impossible Hades Challenge on Hardest Setting

Youtuber Jade has achieved the seemingly impossible in the game Hades. They have become the first person to complete the game on the hardest setting without using any mods or cheats. This challenge was considered extremely difficult due to the combination of skill and luck required.

The challenge involved activating every “heat” modifier in the game, which increases the difficulty. This means that all enemies have increased health, damage, and speed. Even the bosses are affected by these modifiers. Additionally, players lose access to their Mirror Talents and are only given one Boon option instead of the usual three. They must also sacrifice a Boon before progressing to the next level and complete each stage within a time limit of five minutes. Furthermore, they must play on Hell Mode, which removes the player’s invulnerability after taking damage.

On August 2, 2023, Youtuber Jade posted a video on their channel titled “HADES 64 HEAT UNSEEDED UNMODDED (Thought to be IMPOSSIBLE).” In the video, they successfully complete the challenge with 36 seconds to spare, finishing the speed run in just 30 minutes.

Jade utilized the Aspect of Zeus Shield, a specific upgrade in the game. This upgrade allows the character Zagreus to spin around and damage enemies in a circle. The shield can also block enemy attacks. Jade also used the Explosive Return ability, which causes an explosion upon the shield’s return. Additionally, they utilized a Zeus upgrade that causes lightning bolts to strike enemies while spinning.

This accomplishment by Jade has impressed the gaming community, as completing this challenge was considered highly unlikely. It required countless hours of attempts and luck that is arguably unachievable. Jade’s achievement showcases their exceptional skill and determination in mastering the game.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

