Hades Player Achieves Unprecedented Victory on Hardest Setting

Jade ‘AngeL1C’, an expert player of the popular game Hades, has made gaming history by being the first player to beat the game on its hardest setting without using mods or previously seeded runs. This challenge was considered to be nearly impossible until now.

Hades, a highly acclaimed roguelike game, was released in September 2020 after two years in early access. One of its ultimate challenges involved completing a run with every available heat modifier, which increases the game’s difficulty. This feat seemed unattainable, as players had to face stronger enemies, deal with more dangers, sacrifice Boons, and play on Hell mode. Additionally, they were limited to choosing only one random Boon option instead of a choice of three, and had a time limit of five minutes per area.

Even the most skilled players considered surpassing 60 heat to be an unreasonable goal. The random nature of upgrades and the Approval Process modifier, which restricted players to receiving a single random Boon, further increased the difficulty. However, AngeL1C took on the challenge proposed by Haelian, a fellow Hades content creator, and managed to achieve the impossible with 36 seconds remaining on the clock. Astoundingly, she accomplished this after only an hour of attempts, resetting the run each time to gain an optimal start. This level of luck is rarely achieved in thousands of hours of gameplay.

AngeL1C’s winning strategy involved using the Aspect of Zeus Shield, which allowed her to damage enemies while using the shield’s block ability for protection. She also utilized the Explosive Return and Zeus upgrade, which caused the shield to detonate and dealt damage to nearby enemies. The Jolted effect further added to her success by causing shocked enemies to harm themselves when attacking.

This remarkable achievement by AngeL1C has been acknowledged by the gaming community as one of the most impressive and shocking feats in any game. Previously, such accomplishments were only possible through modding the game to obtain a perfect loadout, a feat achieved by very few players.

Looking ahead, fans of Hades are eagerly anticipating the release of Hades 2 and the new challenges that SuperGiant Games has in store. Furthermore, there is speculation about which gods will make an appearance in the sequel.