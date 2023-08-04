Purdue University Develops HADAR to Enhance Robot Perception

Researchers at Purdue University have created a groundbreaking method called HADAR (Heat-Assisted Detection and Ranging) to revolutionize machine vision and perception in robotics. HADAR leverages thermal physics, infrared imaging, and machine learning to perceive texture, depth, and physical attributes of scenes and objects, even in challenging lighting conditions. The patent-pending technology overcomes the limitations of traditional methods.

Traditionally, active sensors like LiDAR, radar, and sonar emit signals to collect 3D information about a scene. However, these methods have drawbacks such as signal interference and risks to eye safety. Video cameras, on the other hand, are advantageous but struggle in low-light conditions. HADAR combines thermal physics, infrared imaging, and machine learning to overcome these challenges.

Thermal imaging, a passive sensing method, can sense through darkness, inclement weather, and glare. However, it faces limitations due to the “ghosting effect,” which leads to textureless images. HADAR solves this problem by vividly recovering texture from heat signals. It disentangles temperature, emissivity, and texture of all objects in a scene, allowing it to see through darkness as if it were day.

The team conducted tests using an off-road nighttime scene and found that HADAR successfully recovered textures. The technology has initial applications in automated vehicles and robots operating in complex environments. Future developments could extend its use to agriculture, defense, geosciences, healthcare, and wildlife monitoring.

Improvements to HADAR include reducing the size and weight of the sensor and increasing the data collection speed. The researchers received funding from DARPA to support their work. They aim to bring down the size and price of the sensor while achieving faster frame rates to meet the requirements of autonomous vehicles.

The HADAR technology developed by Purdue University shows promise for advancing machine perception in robotics. It has the potential to transform various industries and enable robots to make autonomous decisions based on comprehensive and accurate scene perception.