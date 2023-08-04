CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Purdue University Develops HADAR to Enhance Robot Perception

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
Purdue University Develops HADAR to Enhance Robot Perception

Researchers at Purdue University have created a groundbreaking method called HADAR (Heat-Assisted Detection and Ranging) to revolutionize machine vision and perception in robotics. HADAR leverages thermal physics, infrared imaging, and machine learning to perceive texture, depth, and physical attributes of scenes and objects, even in challenging lighting conditions. The patent-pending technology overcomes the limitations of traditional methods.

Traditionally, active sensors like LiDAR, radar, and sonar emit signals to collect 3D information about a scene. However, these methods have drawbacks such as signal interference and risks to eye safety. Video cameras, on the other hand, are advantageous but struggle in low-light conditions. HADAR combines thermal physics, infrared imaging, and machine learning to overcome these challenges.

Thermal imaging, a passive sensing method, can sense through darkness, inclement weather, and glare. However, it faces limitations due to the “ghosting effect,” which leads to textureless images. HADAR solves this problem by vividly recovering texture from heat signals. It disentangles temperature, emissivity, and texture of all objects in a scene, allowing it to see through darkness as if it were day.

The team conducted tests using an off-road nighttime scene and found that HADAR successfully recovered textures. The technology has initial applications in automated vehicles and robots operating in complex environments. Future developments could extend its use to agriculture, defense, geosciences, healthcare, and wildlife monitoring.

Improvements to HADAR include reducing the size and weight of the sensor and increasing the data collection speed. The researchers received funding from DARPA to support their work. They aim to bring down the size and price of the sensor while achieving faster frame rates to meet the requirements of autonomous vehicles.

The HADAR technology developed by Purdue University shows promise for advancing machine perception in robotics. It has the potential to transform various industries and enable robots to make autonomous decisions based on comprehensive and accurate scene perception.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Free Video Game Goodies Up for Grab This Weekend

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Evo 2023: The Premier Fighting Game Tournament

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Daily Use of Vision Pro, Majority of iPhones Purchased Through Upgrade Programs

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Science

How Long Do Asteroids Last? Insights from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Tips for Obtaining Phone Call Summaries in Different Languages Using JavaScript

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Congressional Staffers Attend Boot Camp on AI at Stanford University

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Free Video Game Goodies Up for Grab This Weekend

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments