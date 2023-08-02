AI-Generated Cybercrime Expands with New Darkweb Tools

According to a cybersecurity firm called SlashNext, the world of AI-generated cybercrime is rapidly expanding. The launch of several new tools on the darkweb, including WormGPT, has accelerated this trend. The report suggests that WormGPT and FraudGPT, which were discovered last month, are only the beginning of a wave of artificial intelligence tools that cybercriminals plan to use against their victims.

FraudGPT, in particular, is a tool with multiple capabilities. It can create phishing scam web pages, write malicious code, develop hacking tools, and even create scam letters. SlashNext researchers engaged with a pseudonymous individual named CanadianKingpin12 to learn more about FraudGPT and its capabilities.

During the investigation, CanadianKingpin12 revealed the existence of new AI chatbots called DarkBart and DarkBert. These chatbots have internet access and can integrate with Google’s image recognition technology, Google Lens, enabling them to send both text and images. DarkBert, created by data intelligence company S2W, was originally designed as a legitimate tool to fight cybercrime but has since been repurposed by criminals.

The report highlights that DarkBert can assist in advanced social engineering attacks, exploit computer system vulnerabilities, and distribute other types of malware, including ransomware. It also mentions that the seller of these tools was forced to switch communications to encrypted messenger apps after being banned from a forum due to policy violations.

In order to defend against the growing threat of AI-generated cybercrime, SlashNext recommends that companies take proactive measures such as implementing enhanced email verification measures and providing comprehensive cybersecurity training. However, a separate report by web security company Immunefi suggests that using AI to fight cybercrime hasn’t been very successful thus far. According to their survey, experts found OpenAI’s chatbot to have limited accuracy and lacked specialized knowledge for identifying exploits.

SlashNext concludes that AI-generated cybercrime tools are likely to lower the barriers for aspiring cybercriminals. The quick progression from WormGPT to FraudGPT and now DarkBERT in just under a month demonstrates the significant influence of malicious AI on the cybersecurity landscape.

(Source: original article)