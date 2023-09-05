GXBank, Backed by Grab, to Launch as Malaysia’s First Digital Bank

GXBank, the highly anticipated digital bank in Malaysia backed by Grab, has received regulatory approval from Bank Negara Malaysia to commence operations. As the first of the five digital bank applicants to meet the operational readiness review deadline, GXBank plans to begin operations on September 1st.

The digital-only bank aims to serve the needs of unserved and underserved individuals, as well as micro and small medium enterprises (MSME). GXBank will offer its services through various channels, including a mobile app and 24/7 customer support via multiple platforms.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on Malaysians’ household income, with a reported 55% decrease. Additionally, nearly 50% of Malaysians claim to struggle to raise emergency funds of at least MYR1,000 ($215).

Pei Si Lai, CEO of GX Bank Berhad, expressed gratitude for the guidance, support, and trust of Bank Negara Malaysia in the journey to offer financial solutions to the unserved and underserved communities. GXBank aims to redefine banking and reshape Malaysia’s financial landscape by leveraging Grab’s innovative technology and economic inclusion initiatives. The collaboration with consortium partners, including Kuok Group and other industry players, will enable GXBank to create a resilient and financially inclusive Malaysia.

With the approval to commence operations, GXBank will start beta testing its app, initially involving employees from GXBank, Grab, and Kuok Group. The bank plans to gradually expand its user base to receive continuous feedback and refine the user experience before launching to the broader public.

GXBank is a subsidiary of a digital bank joint venture between Grab and Singapore Telecommunications, with additional investment from Kuok Group.

