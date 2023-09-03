The 2024 iPad Pro Redesign: A More Laptop-Like Experience

In the upcoming 2024 iPad Pro redesign, Apple is planning to introduce a significantly redesigned Magic Keyboard. According to Mark Gurman’s latest Bloomberg Power On Newsletter, the new Magic Keyboard will be made of aluminum, giving it a more premium look and feel. This will make the iPad Pro accessory more like a laptop than ever before.

The redesigned Magic Keyboard will also feature a larger surface area trackpad, allowing for easier cursor movements on the iPad. This enhancement will further enhance the laptop-like experience that Apple is aiming for with the new accessory.

While the aluminum base of the Magic Keyboard will provide a sturdier overall structure, the exterior shell will still utilize the same rubbery cover material found in the current version of the accessory. This combination of materials is expected to give users a premium feel while maintaining the familiar tactile experience.

Despite the use of more premium materials, Gurman reports that the weight difference from the switch to aluminum will be negligible. It remains to be seen if Apple will increase the price of the accessory to account for the use of these materials. The current Magic Keyboard already has a hefty price tag of $299 for the 11-inch model and $349 for the 12.9-inch size.

The redesigned Magic Keyboard is expected to launch alongside the 2024 iPad Pro models, which are rumored to feature OLED displays for the first time. These cutting-edge displays are anticipated to provide superior image quality and improved color accuracy.

In conclusion, the 2024 iPad Pro redesign will offer users a more laptop-like experience with the introduction of the redesigned Magic Keyboard. The use of aluminum materials will enhance the premium feel, while the larger trackpad will make cursor movements on the iPad more seamless. With the upcoming OLED displays, the 2024 iPad Pro is shaping up to be an exciting device for Apple enthusiasts.

