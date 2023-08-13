Apple Preparing Major Redesign for Apple Watch X

According to the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Apple is gearing up for a major redesign of the Apple Watch, tentatively called Apple Watch X. This redesigned version is expected to be launched in either 2024 or 2025, aligning with the device’s 10th anniversary.

This update will mark the most significant overhaul of the Apple Watch since its inception, following several years of minor changes. The upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, set to be released this fall, will only feature minor spec upgrades.

One of the key goals for the Apple Watch X is to make it even thinner than previous models. To achieve this, Apple is reportedly exploring the inclusion of a new magnetic attachment system for easily attaching and swapping bands. This change is aimed at reducing space and potentially allowing for a larger internal battery or other components.

It’s worth noting that Apple has been discussing the possibility of slowing down its annual release cycle for the Apple Watch. This is supported by the fact that each year, the company has been introducing fewer new features. The shift to a magnetic attachment system is part of the company’s efforts to maximize internal space and improve battery life.

While it is uncertain if the magnetic attachment system will indeed be implemented in the Apple Watch X, Apple is exploring various radical solutions to transform the device. Other advancements on the horizon include the use of micro-LED displays and the inclusion of blood pressure sensors.

Overall, the Apple Watch X is expected to be a significant milestone, akin to the leap from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone X.