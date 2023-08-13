Apple to Revamp Apple Watch for its Tenth Anniversary

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a complete revamp of the Apple Watch for its tenth anniversary. Gurman refers to the revamped device as the “Apple Watch X” – similar to the iPhone X that marked the ten-year anniversary of the iPhone. There is uncertainty as to whether the Apple Watch X will be launched in 2024 or 2025, as the original Apple Watch was released in 2015.

One of the changes Apple is reportedly working on is a thinner casing for the Apple Watch X, as well as exploring different ways for bands to attach to the device. The current system for connecting bands to the Apple Watch’s casing has remained the same since its introduction, enabling compatibility across generations. However, sources have revealed that this band system occupies significant space that could be used for larger batteries or other internal components. Apple is now considering a magnetic band attachment system, although its inclusion in the Apple Watch X is still uncertain.

In addition to changes in design and band attachment, the Apple Watch X may also feature microLED display technology, which offers superior color and clarity compared to existing OLED screens. Furthermore, it is possible that the Apple Watch X will introduce blood pressure monitoring, a new feature not found on previous models.

Gurman mentioned that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will receive only minor updates, with faster processors and new color options being the primary changes. This minor refresh is said to be the most negligible upgrade in the product’s history. Consequently, Apple is considering moving away from an annual upgrade cycle for the Apple Watch, opting instead for more significant updates at less frequent intervals. A similar shift has already occurred with the iPad, which now sees updates every 18 months.