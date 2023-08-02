Remnant 2 Surpasses One Million Units Sold in First Four Days

Remnant 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular game Remnant: From the Ashes, has quickly become a massive success. Developer Gunfire Games recently announced that the game has sold over one million units in its first four days on the market.

Gunfire Games CEO David Adams expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support, saying, “This was a multi-year journey for us, and we couldn’t be happier to see fans having such a great time with a game we put our heart and soul into.”

Gearbox Publishing San Francisco president Yoon Im also commended the Gunfire team for their outstanding work, stating, “Remnant 2 exceeded our expectations. As a commercial and critical hit, we’re incredibly proud of everyone involved in bringing this title to life.”

Remnant 2 builds upon the success of its predecessor, offering an improved cooperative gameplay experience where players can team up to battle terrifying plant demons. The game features a stamina-based combat system, challenging boss fights, and enemies that reset when the player rests or travels.

It is worth noting that the original Remnant: From the Ashes took two months to reach the one million unit milestone, indicating the enduring popularity of the franchise.

For those curious about the game, there are comprehensive reviews available in both written and video formats.

