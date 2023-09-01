Gunbrella Release Date Announced, Pre-orders Receive Bonus Game

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer doinksoft have revealed the release date for Gunbrella, a side-scrolling action title. The game is set to launch on September 13, 2023, for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. Alongside this announcement, a gameplay trailer showcasing the game’s unusual world and creatures was released.

The trailer not only offered a glimpse of the grotesque monsters players will face, but it also revealed that a demo of the game is now available for players on both Switch and Steam. This allows potential players to get a better understanding of the gameplay mechanics before the official release.

Gunbrella was fortunate to avoid any delays, as it narrowly escaped Devolver Digital’s recent event, where several highly anticipated projects were pushed back to 2024. However, doinksoft’s pixelated adventure game is now on track to launch in just a few weeks.

In addition to the release date announcement, a special bonus was revealed for players who pre-order Gunbrella. Those who choose to pre-purchase the game will receive a free copy of doinksoft’s action Metroidvania game, Gato Robato. This bonus is particularly enticing since Gato Robato is available for $7.99 on Steam and Switch separately. By pre-ordering Gunbrella, players can save $8 and also enjoy a fantastic cat-themed gaming experience.

As the release of Gunbrella approaches, players can look forward to exploring its unique world, battling terrifying monsters, and enjoying the added bonus of Gato Robato. Updates from doinksoft and Devolver Digital are expected in the coming weeks.

