The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Attracts Over a Million Players in 24 Hours

Gun Interactive’s asymmetrical multiplayer game, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, has seen tremendous success in its first 24 hours since release. According to the official Twitter account of Gun Interactive, the game has attracted over a million players across consoles and PC.

While the exact number of survivors and victims within the game remains undisclosed, the significant number of players engaging with the title is undeniably impressive. Gun Interactive did not provide specific figures regarding how many players purchased the game or accessed it via Xbox Game Pass. However, the initial response from the gaming community suggests promising prospects for the long-term success of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Analyzing the current player statistics on Steam, the game boasts around 12,500 active players, taking into account crossplay functionality. Furthermore, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has received a favorable review rating of 85% on the platform and currently holds the ninth position in the top sellers chart.

The game is available on various platforms, including PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Players eager to experience the game can refer to reviews while waiting for their downloads to complete.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’s impressive initial player count demonstrates its appeal and popularity among gamers. The challenge lies in maintaining and growing the player base, which will be crucial for the game’s sustained success in the future.