Arc System Works Announces Guilty Gear: Strive Surpasses 2.5 Million Players

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
Arc System Works has revealed that Guilty Gear: Strive, the first title released by the company and the first in the Guilty Gear series, has reached over 2.5 million players worldwide. This milestone marks a significant achievement for both the developer and the series.

In addition to this news, Arc System Works has announced that the number of entrants for the Guilty Gear: Strive tournament at the Evolution Championship Series 2023 in Las Vegas has exceeded expectations, with 2,481 players registered. This surpasses the previous year’s numbers and highlights the growing popularity of the game within the competitive gaming community.

To celebrate the 2.5 million players milestone, Arc System Works has released a new illustration created by artist Shouichi Kitazono. This artwork serves as a tribute to the dedication and support of the players who have contributed to the game’s success.

Furthermore, Arc System Works has released a series of developer messages to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Guilty Gear series. These messages provide insights into the development process and give fans a glimpse into the creative minds behind the game.

Guilty Gear: Strive is currently available on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. It has garnered widespread acclaim for its stunning visuals, engaging gameplay, and rich storytelling.

With its growing player base and strong reception in the gaming community, Guilty Gear: Strive continues to solidify its position as a standout title in the fighting game genre. The support and success of this game further establish Arc System Works as a leading developer in the industry.

