Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 Unveiled: New Mechanics, Characters, and Stages

Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 has recently been announced, promising significant changes to the game. The developer, Arc System Works, showcased the upcoming updates at Evo 2023, providing players with a glimpse of what’s to come.

The trailers showcased various battle changes for the 15-character roster, along with introducing new mechanics that could potentially alter the gameplay. Additionally, each character will receive new moves, adding depth to their movesets.

One of the trailers revealed the inclusion of the popular character Johnny. Known as a swashbuckling sky pirate, Johnny’s trailer highlighted his rapid and dynamic moveset, as well as his signature speedy sword. He is the first character to be revealed for Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 3, with more characters planned for release in 2023 and 2024.

Season 3 will also bring two new stages, as well as additional colors for the new characters and existing characters.

Arc System Works announced the introduction of new special moves for six characters in the roster, with more to come in future updates. Characters like May and Ramlethal are shown to have new options, expanding their combat strategies.

The most significant additions are the new system-wide mechanics called Wild Assault and Deflect Shield. Wild Assault allows players to perform a rapid lunge attack towards their opponent, using 50% of their Burst Gauge. On the other hand, Deflect Shield enables players to block any incoming attacks, including overheads, low attacks, and projectiles, also consuming 50% of the Burst Gauge. These mechanics encourage more proactive counterattacks and active defense, changing the dynamics of neutral play.

Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 will be released on August 24, 2023, allowing players to experience the new content firsthand.

Overall, the upcoming season of Guilty Gear Strive promises a significant shake-up, with new characters, stages, moves, and mechanics that will surely excite players and breathe new life into the game.