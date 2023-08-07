CityLife

Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 Launches with Exciting Update and First DLC Character

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
Guilty Gear Strive’s Season 3 is set to kick off on August 24th with a game-changing update. Alongside the update, fans can also rejoice as Johnny, the infamous swordsman, makes his return as the first DLC character of the season. The reveal trailer showcases Johnny’s stylish appearance, which has gotten a notable upgrade.

In addition to Johnny, there will be four more DLC fighters introduced throughout Season 3. The second DLC character is scheduled to be released later this year, followed by the third in early 2024, and the fourth in 2024. The Season 3 pass will also include two new stages for players to enjoy.

The upcoming game-changing update brings not only new offensive and defensive mechanics but also introduces new attacks for certain characters. Furthermore, players can expect more additions and improvements in later patches. These new mechanics and attacks promise an exciting experience for avid Guilty Gear Strive fans.

The return of Johnny as the first DLC character has generated anticipation among the community. Fans are thrilled to see his unique fighting style and incredible abilities showcased in the game. Share your thoughts on Johnny’s comeback in the comments section below.

