Arc System Works Announces Guilty Gear: Strive Season 3 DLC and Update

Arc System Works has revealed that the Season 3 downloadable content character Johnny and the Season 3 update for Guilty Gear: Strive will be launching on August 24th. This marks the official start of the game’s third season.

Johnny, priced at $6.99 or 880 yen, is a master of the Hirofumi Style of swordsmanship and the leader of the Jellyfish Pirates. He is known for his natural gambling skills and his reputation as a world-class outlaw. Despite his outlaw status, Johnny is a popular figure among the masses, thanks to his commitment to helping the weak and taking down the strong.

The Season 3 update, available for free, will introduce new special moves to six of the initial roster characters, with more characters receiving new moves in future updates. Additionally, two new battle stages and new color variations for Season 3 characters will be included with the update.

The update will also bring in new offensive and defensive mechanics. The Wild Assault mechanic will allow players to perform a lunging attack towards the front, while the Deflect Shield mechanic will enable players to block any type of attack, including overheads, lows, and projectiles.

Guilty Gear: Strive is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It is also included in the Xbox Game Pass.

Watch the new trailer and view screenshots on the official website.