Guilty Gear Strive: The Board Game Brings Fighting Games to the Tabletop

Guilty Gear Strive, known for its iconic pre-battle bark, is now being adapted into a board game by developer Level 99. This unique adaptation goes beyond simply placing characters on a board and introduces the tactical elements of fighting games into the tabletop experience.

Level 99 provided an exclusive sneak peek at the game, featuring fighters Sol Badguy and Ky Kiske. A special demo deck, including character cards and a commemorative coin, is also available for free on their website. The full game will be available at Evo 2023.

The board game captures the complexity of the Guilty Gear franchise by incorporating key mechanics from the video game. Each element of the video game, such as basic attacks, special attacks, and movement, is represented as a separate game mechanic in the tabletop version. This results in a slower-paced but strategy-driven experience.

President of Level 99, David Talton, explained that the goal was to extract the tactical aspects of fighting games while retaining the fast-paced nature of gameplay. Each player selects a fighter and uses a unique deck of cards to engage in battles. Outsmarting opponents, predicting their moves, and making strategic decisions are crucial to winning a match.

The game board consists of a nine-space linear battlefield, with players starting at opposite ends. To move and attack, players must manage a resource called Force, generated by discarding cards. Various cards offer different abilities, such as moving towards or away from an enemy, and executing special attacks. Additionally, characters have their own set of battle cards and an install transformation that enhances their abilities.

The objective remains the same as the video game: reduce your opponent’s life bar to zero. The adaptation retains the essence of Guilty Gear by allowing players to choose between brute force or strategic gameplay.

Guilty Gear Strive: The Board Game brings the excitement and depth of fighting games to the tabletop realm, offering a unique and tactical experience for fans of the franchise.