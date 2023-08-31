CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

New GTA Online Weekly Update: Nightclub Business is the Most Profitable

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
The latest GTA Online weekly update brings exciting opportunities for players to earn money and rewards. The Nightclub business takes the spotlight this week, offering triple the money from Nightclub Daily Income until September 6, 2023. In addition, players can earn double cash and RP by completing Nightclub Sell Missions.

The Arena War Series continues to be lucrative, with a double reward boost for players daring enough to compete in it. Trading Places (Remix) also returns with 2x money for the next seven days.

