In the world of Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online), players are always looking for ways to gain an advantage, and one recent glitch has caught their attention. Dubbed the “Buy Everything for Free” or BEFF glitch, this exploit allows players to purchase any in-game item without spending any virtual cash.

The BEFF glitch is a variation of the Frozen Money glitch, but with a slightly different method. To perform the glitch, players need access to a bird in Director Mode, which can be acquired by consuming a Peyote Plant in GTA V’s story mode.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform the BEFF glitch:

Connect your console to your computer using an Ethernet cable. Ensure your computer is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi and bridge the Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections on your computer. Connect your Xbox or PlayStation console to the internet using the Ethernet connection. In GTA Online, visit the in-game vehicle website and select the vehicle you want to buy, but do not purchase it yet. Turn off the Wi-Fi on your computer. Go back to the game and purchase the vehicle you previously selected. Quit to Story Mode and disconnect the Ethernet cable from your console. Reconnect the cable once you have quit to Story Mode. Turn on the Wi-Fi on your computer. Boot up Director Mode in GTA 5 and choose any bird as your character. Quit to Story Mode and ensure that your bird is about to be hit by a vehicle. Spam the Accept button until you get a black screen. On the black screen, open the Interaction Menu and press up on the D-pad, then press X or A (depending on your console) to select any character from Director Mode. Quit to Story Mode again. Boot up an Invite Only Session in GTA Online. Move any vehicle in a garage and change your outfit to save the game. Close the game and re-launch it.

It’s important to note that this glitch may be patched by Rockstar Games in a future update, so it’s best to take advantage of it while it lasts.

