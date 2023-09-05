GTA 6 Release Date Leak: Could the Announcement be Coming Soon?

A new leak has surfaced, shedding light on the highly anticipated release date of GTA 6. While the game has been in development for quite some time, fans have been eagerly awaiting official news from Rockstar Games. However, Take Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar, recently hinted at a potential release in 2024 or 2025 during their earnings call.

According to the leak, GTA 6 could be announced as early as next month, October 2023. This speculation aligns with the upcoming 10-year anniversary of GTA V, making it a suitable time for a major announcement. Furthermore, the leak suggests that the game could be launched in October 2024.

The source of the leak is an individual known as GTA6posts, who has been consistently sharing leaked videos and images related to the upcoming title. While a voice note from Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was included in the leak, it has since been taken down due to a copyright strike.

It’s worth noting that leaked information should be taken with caution, as it is possible for fake leaks to circulate. The use of AI technology can generate fabricated words, making it difficult to determine the authenticity of leaked content. However, the fact that the leaked voice note received a copyright notice raises questions about its credibility.

The development timeline plays a significant role in determining the release or announcement date of GTA 6. Even if Rockstar were to announce the game next month with a set release date in 2024, unforeseen delays could occur during the development process.

As fans eagerly await any official news from Rockstar, it’s important to manage expectations and acknowledge the potential for delays in the game’s release. While this leak provides some insight, it’s crucial to wait for official confirmation from the developers themselves.

What do you think about this GTA 6 release date leak?

