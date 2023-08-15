Grand Theft Auto VI Leak Confirms Setting in Vice City

Another leak for Grand Theft Auto VI has confirmed that the game will take place in Vice City. Numerous leaks and insider information have been surfacing online, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming game. The leaks also suggest that the game’s world map will be continuously expanding and may include additional areas beyond Vice City.

Previous entries in the Grand Theft Auto series, such as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, featured multiple cities that could be accessed by crossing bridges to different islands. Many fans speculate that GTA VI will follow a similar formula, but it remains uncertain if Vice City will be the sole city featured in the game.

The leak that confirmed Vice City as a location in GTA VI was shared on Twitter by a user named RockstarGTAVl. The leak showcased the main character inside a car, with the in-game camera subtly revealing a building in the background bearing Vice City’s name. Although this confirmation is exciting for fans, the details of the game are still unknown as Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal them.

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of Rockstar Games, has hinted at a possible 2025 release date for GTA VI. This suggests that fans may have to wait until later this year or sometime in 2024 to get their first official look at the game. When it finally launches, Grand Theft Auto VI will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

The anticipation for GTA VI continues to grow as leaks and rumors circulate. While fans eagerly await more information, it seems that the entire game might be leaked before Rockstar Games decides to unveil it themselves. Until then, fans will have to endure the anticipation and make do with the scraps of information that leak out.