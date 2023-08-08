What We Know About Grand Theft Auto VI So Far

Though we don’t have an official release date yet, we have been privy to a significant amount of information about Grand Theft Auto VI. Last year, a massive leak provided details about the setting, new characters, and other features of the upcoming game.

Rockstar Games announced a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series on February 4, 2022. However, the game has not been officially titled, and no trailers or screenshots have been released. Typically, GTA games are released on consoles first, followed by PC releases within a few months to two years.

Based on information from Take-Two, the publisher of GTA VI, a 2024 release seems likely. Take-Two expects to earn $8 billion in 2024, suggesting that a new GTA game will contribute to the company’s revenue.

According to leaks, GTA VI is set in a fictional version of Miami called Vice City. The leaked screenshots show a Florida-like environment, and one of the images even displays the name of the city on a train car. It’s worth noting that although the new Vice City may include nods to the previous version, it will feature a different map layout and storyline.

The leaks also suggest that GTA VI will feature a crime duo as the main characters. One is a white male, and the other is a Latina woman. However, their names have not yet been revealed.

Overall, while we await an official reveal of GTA VI, the leaks have provided us with an exciting glimpse into the game’s setting, characters, and potential release window.