Grand Theft Auto VI Development May Be Delayed Due to Strike Action in Gaming Industry

The development of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) could potentially be delayed as the video game industry faces a wave of strike action. This follows the SAG-AFTRA strikes in the TV and film industry, which aimed to improve the treatment of actors, writers, and other industry professionals by major studios.

The video game industry is now facing the possibility of a second strike as professionals seek wage increases and protection from artificial intelligence. This demand arises from concerns related to viral videos of video game actors providing their voices for AI content. SAG-AFTRA currently holds contracts with several major video game companies, including Activision Productions, Electronic Arts Productions, Insomniac Games, Epic Games, and WB Games. Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and these companies are set to resume on September 26th.

While fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise may sympathize with the industry professionals fighting for better pay and treatment, there are concerns about potential delays in upcoming releases, including GTA VI. Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated title is rumored to be one of the most expensive games ever made, with expectations of significant profits upon release. However, the current development stage and release date of the game remain unknown.

The strikes by SAG-AFTRA could potentially result in delays if certain components of GTA VI, such as the game’s story or open-world interaction, have not been fully recorded yet. However, without official confirmation from Rockstar or publisher Take-Two Interactive, it is uncertain how the strike action will impact the game’s development process.

As of now, GTA VI does not have a confirmed release date, but it is expected to launch sometime in 2025 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Definitions:

– SAG-AFTRA: Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, a labor union representing professionals in the entertainment industry.

– AI: Artificial intelligence, the simulation of human intelligence in machines.

Sources:

– No URLs provided.