GTA 6 Announcement Leak Suggests October 23 Release

A leaked voice note is creating a buzz online, indicating that an announcement for GTA 6 could be happening on October 23. The audio clip, shared on X by GTA 6 Spam, features the voice of Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

It’s important to note that the authenticity of this clip cannot be confirmed. There is a possibility that it was AI-generated. However, considering the significance of GTA 6 news, it is worth reporting on this potential announcement.

According to the leaked clip, Zelnick states that the plans for the next Grand Theft Auto game are set and that Rockstar Games is expected to release a new title in Fiscal 2025, which is likely GTA 6. The supposed release date mentioned is October 24, 2023.

Zelnick also mentions that an announcement is expected to come from Rockstar’s side on October 23. He further expresses the expectation that a significant portion of the $8 billion in net bookings for Fiscal 2025 will come from GTA 6.

Despite the excitement surrounding this leak, there are several reasons to question its authenticity. Firstly, AI voice generation technology can replicate a person’s voice, raising doubts about whether Zelnick actually made these statements. Additionally, the pronunciation of “VI” as “Vee-ai” seems unusual and could be a result of AI misinterpretation. Lastly, the idea of announcing a game and releasing it the next day without precedent from Rockstar Games seems peculiar.

It’s important to approach this leak with skepticism, as there’s no solid evidence to support its legitimacy. However, further leaked voice clips involving Zelnick discussing GTA 6 may shed more light on this potential announcement. Time will tell if the October 23 date holds any significance for GTA 6 fans.

