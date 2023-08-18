AI-Powered GTA 5 Mod Sparks Debate on Legality and Game Development

A controversial GTA 5 mod called “AI Powered GTA V: Story Mode with AI NPCs” has reignited the long-standing debate surrounding the legal status and impact of video game mods. The mod, developed by Bloc, involves players investigating a cult of AI worshippers and features characters with AI-generated dialogue. However, the mod has been removed from several sites by Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of GTA 5.

Bloc expressed his frustration over this action, stating that he had not been contacted by Take-Two Interactive before the takedown. He also mentioned that his account on Netlify, where he hosted the mod’s installation guide, was suspended without explanation. Bloc attempted to contact Take-Two Interactive for an explanation but did not receive a response. He has voluntarily removed the mod from another site to avoid further legal issues.

The removal of the mod has serious consequences for Bloc. It will impact his ability to monetize videos on YouTube for three months and leaves a permanent mark on his channel. Despite this, Bloc remains open to discussing the situation with Take-Two and highlights the fact that the mod is free and open source. He hopes that the community will remember Take-Two’s actions and suggests that the company should focus on creating better remakes or refrain from removing cars from the online version of the game and then selling them separately.

Interestingly, GTA developer Rockstar has recently softened its stance on player mods. The company not only lifted the ban on the modding team Cfx.re, but also hired them. Rockstar recognizes the creativity of its community and aims to support the roleplay creative community by expanding its policy on mods.

In conclusion, the AI-powered GTA 5 mod has sparked a debate on the legality of mods and the use of AI in game development. While Take-Two Interactive has taken action against the mod, Rockstar has shown a more open approach towards player mods, highlighting the potential for collaboration and support within the gaming community.