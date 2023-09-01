PowerWash Simulator Announces Back to the Future Collaboration

PowerWash Simulator, the popular cleaning game developed by FuturLab, has announced an upcoming collaboration with the iconic film franchise, Back to the Future. The DLC pack, priced at £6.49/$7.99/€7.99, promises to faithfully recreate the time-travelling adventures of Marty and Doc.

In this new expansion, players will have the opportunity to clean various iconic objects from the Back to the Future series. They will need to meticulously spray every nook and cranny of the Time Machine, Doc’s van, Hill Valley Clock Tower, the Holomax Theatre, and even Doc’s Time Train. The collaboration aims to provide fans of the films with an immersive experience, allowing them to interact with these beloved objects in a unique way.

FuturLab’s co-CEO, Kirsty Rigden, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Back to the Future is a dream IP for us. This new collaboration gives us the opportunity to take our players somewhere completely unexpected – the past, future, and present!” The team at FuturLab is dedicated to delivering an authentic and enjoyable gaming experience for fans of the franchise.

Although an official release date has yet to be announced, FuturLab has confirmed that the DLC will be available sometime this year. Players can expect to enjoy this new content on a variety of platforms, including Steam, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

The blending of PowerWash Simulator’s cleaning mechanics with the iconic imagery of Back to the Future is a unique and exciting concept. Fans of both the game and the film franchise can look forward to an immersive experience that brings their favorite characters and objects to life in a whole new way.

Sources:

– FuturLab Development Team