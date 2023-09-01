PowerWash Simulator Collaborates with Back to the Future for Exciting DLC Pack

PowerWash Simulator, the popular game that allows players to engage in virtual power washing, is teaming up with the iconic movie franchise, Back to the Future. FuturLab, the developers of the game, recently announced the release of a brand new DLC pack that will feature elements from the beloved ’80s film series.

The upcoming DLC pack, priced at $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.49, will allow players to embark on a cleaning adventure like never before. The teaser trailer unveiled by FuturLab showcases the famous DeLorean time machine, complete with its legendary license plate, as one of the many objects that players can clean.

But that’s not all. In addition to the DeLorean, players will have the opportunity to wash other iconic vehicles and landmarks from the Back to the Future universe. This includes Doc Brown’s van, the Hill Valley Clocktower, the Holomax Theatre, and Doc’s Time Train. With such a diverse range of items to clean, PowerWash Simulator players can truly immerse themselves in the world of the movies.

Kirsty Rigden, Co-CEO of FuturLab, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating that “Back to the Future is a dream IP.” This partnership not only offers fans of the game a chance to engage with beloved movie cars but also opens the door for potential collaborations featuring other iconic vehicles from cinematic history.

The PowerWash Simulator Back to the Future DLC pack is set to be released on the Nintendo eShop later this year. Fans of both the game and the movie franchise can look forward to picking up this exciting expansion and experiencing the thrill of cleaning some of the most famous vehicles and landmarks in cinematic history.

